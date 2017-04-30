$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,129 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 22,120 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,849.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 31,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,851,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,887. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,497,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) This Quarter” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/0-73-earnings-per-share-expected-for-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-this-quarter.html.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.