$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio Holdings Corp..

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) traded down 3.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,917 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $436.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.17. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 45.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 255,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 136.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/0-68-earnings-per-share-expected-for-park-ohio-holdings-corp-pkoh-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.