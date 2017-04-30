$0.45 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (SBUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.12% on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,717 shares. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 62.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

