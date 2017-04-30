$0.32 EPS Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm earned $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.17 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.20%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) traded up 2.71% during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,498 shares. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

