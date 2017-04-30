$0.29 EPS Expected for Apache Co. (APA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.09. Apache reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. Apache’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Apache (NYSE:APA) traded down 2.68% during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,445,383 shares. Apache has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $19.88 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apache by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 24.2% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

