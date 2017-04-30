$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Advisory Board Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. The Advisory Board Company posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Advisory Board Company.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.44. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCO shares. TheStreet upgraded The Advisory Board Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $52.00 price target on The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price target on The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Advisory Board Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Advisory Board Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

In related news, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $30,397.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,145.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 11,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $522,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,630.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,840 shares of company stock worth $4,412,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCO. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 0.64% during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 222,545 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The Advisory Board Company has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

