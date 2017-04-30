$0.20 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business earned $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other The Hackett Group news, Director Richard N. Hamlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 96,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.69.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

