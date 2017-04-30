$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neff Corp (NEFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neff Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Neff Corp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Neff Corp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neff Corp.

Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Neff Corp had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Neff Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Neff Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Neff Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) traded down 3.86% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 61,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Neff Corp has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEFF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Neff Corp during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Neff Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Neff Corp by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neff Corp by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Neff Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neff Corp (NEFF) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/0-19-earnings-per-share-expected-for-neff-corp-neff-this-quarter-updated.html.

Neff Corp Company Profile

Neff Corporation is an equipment rental company. The Company offers various equipment rental solutions for its customer base, including non-residential construction, oil and gas, and residential construction customers. The Company’s fleet of equipment includes earthmoving, material handling, aerial and other rental equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neff Corp (NEFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neff Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neff Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.