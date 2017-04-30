$0.17 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc (FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business earned $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. FBR & Co lowered shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) traded down 1.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 58,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $503.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.53. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

In other First Foundation news, Director Jacob Sonenshine sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $77,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock worth $553,718. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

