$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.27. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business earned $739 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Capital downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) traded down 0.16% on Thursday, reaching $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 690,301 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

