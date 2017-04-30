$0.12 EPS Expected for Trueblue Inc (TBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trueblue’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Trueblue posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trueblue will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trueblue.
Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm earned $734.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
Shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) traded down 1.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 262,177 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. Trueblue has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95.
In other Trueblue news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,122.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Trueblue by 206.0% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,749,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 1,177,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Trueblue by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,887,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trueblue by 71.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 547,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 228,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trueblue by 81.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 313,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 140,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.
About Trueblue
TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.
