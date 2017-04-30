Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P..

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, April 7th. FBR & Co cut their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 975,183 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The stock’s market cap is $6.33 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEP. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 392,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $16,093,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,898,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,008,000 after buying an additional 1,543,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $307,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

