$0.06 EPS Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corp had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank set a $54.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,273.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) traded down 1.40% during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. 3,373,789 shares of the company were exchanged. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

About Marathon Petroleum Corp

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

