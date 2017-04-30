-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Vetr lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.67 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $40,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $418,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Boyce sold 1,361 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $63,000.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $246,170.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,753 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $13,407,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,878,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,454,000 after buying an additional 77,715 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. IronBridge Capital Management LP now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 7.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,336 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.23 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $57.00.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

