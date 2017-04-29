Zillow Group (ZG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.42

News articles about Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) have trended positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zillow Group earned a news impact score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) traded down 1.28% on Friday, hitting $38.49. 374,835 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $7.00 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

