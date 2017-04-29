Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (ZLTQ) Short Interest Update

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,308 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 2,210,908 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,545,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLTQ shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Zeltiq Aesthetics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Zeltiq Aesthetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.72.

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 56.48 on Friday. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3137.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

In other news, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,293,381.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley Hauser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,107.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLTQ. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the first quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the first quarter valued at about $10,670,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics during the first quarter valued at about $973,000.

Zeltiq Aesthetics Company Profile

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians.

