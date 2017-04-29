Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,149,740 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,337,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $3,688,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,914,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 22,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 80.8% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at 94.27 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.98 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $96.54.

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Zebra Technologies Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $944 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

