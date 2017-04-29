Brokerages Set Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) PT at $34.50

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Zayo Group Holdings from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zayo Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Friday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $3,288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,607,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,324,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,199 shares of company stock worth $29,807,216. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Zayo Group Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) traded up 0.78% during trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. 1,613,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The stock’s market cap is $8.56 billion. Zayo Group Holdings has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $35.65.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.71 million. Zayo Group Holdings had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Holdings Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

