Zacks: Zalando Se (ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Zacks has also given Zalando Se an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando Se from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares. Zalando Se has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.18.

