UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom Holdings Corp an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTSI. TheStreet raised UTStarcom Holdings Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UTStarcom Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-utstarcom-holdings-corp-utsi-given-average-recommendation-of-strong-buy-by-analysts.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.30% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) traded up 2.01% on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 70,977 shares of the stock traded hands. UTStarcom Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. provides broadband products, solution and services. The Company delivers broadband transport and access (both wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) and fixed line) products and solutions, optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access and Wi-Fi data offloading. Its segments include Equipment, which is focused on its equipment sales, including network infrastructure and application products, and Services, which is engaged in providing services and support of its equipment products and also the new operational support segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.