Zacks: Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Upland Software an industry rank of 85 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) traded down 1.00% on Monday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,255 shares. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company’s market capitalization is $354.38 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 547.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 148,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

