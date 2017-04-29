Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA an industry rank of 216 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) opened at 14.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,383,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

