Zacks: Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems’ rating score has declined by 44.4% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Telephone & Data Systems an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Drexel Hamilton lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) traded up 0.62% on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 4,944,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post $0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.48%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

