Zacks: Brokerages Set $23.73 Target Price for Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY)

Smiths Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMGZY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $23.73 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Smiths Group PLC an industry rank of 169 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Smiths Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Smiths Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMGZY) traded up 0.67% on Monday, hitting $21.67. 17,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. Smiths Group PLC has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Smiths Group PLC Company Profile

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

