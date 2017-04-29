Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Sandstorm Gold’s rating score has improved by 12.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.41 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sandstorm Gold an industry rank of 160 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) traded down 1.97% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 6,927,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $528.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-sandstorm-gold-ltd-sand-given-5-41-average-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Securities Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 32.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.