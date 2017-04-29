OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (NASDAQ:OERLF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 an industry rank of 180 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-oc-oerlikon-corp-chf1-oerlf-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (NASDAQ:OERLF) remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Tuesday. OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (OERLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.