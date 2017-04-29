Zacks: Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (MGEN) Given $32.57 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.57 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Miragen Therapeutics an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,820 shares. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s market cap is $15.30 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

In related news, Director Kyle Lefkoff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $540,110. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

