Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to “Hold”

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) opened at 18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $382 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -127.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 120,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

