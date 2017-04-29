Zacks Investment Research Lowers WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (WFBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:WFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary offers various deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, NOW accounts, tiered savings and money market accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company provides cash management services, such as electronic banking, sweep accounts, lockbox and account reconciliation, merchant card depository, safe deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination services, as well as after hour depository, ATMs, remote deposit capture, and courier services. WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:WFBI) opened at 28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. WashingtonFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:WFBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. WashingtonFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm earned $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. On average, analysts expect that WashingtonFirst Bankshares will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WashingtonFirst Bankshares’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

In other news, Director Madhu K. Mohan bought 2,854 shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $79,169.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Company Profile

WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Bank (the Bank), operates banking offices throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Commercial Bank, Mortgage Bank, Wealth Management and Other. In addition, the Company provides wealth management services through its subsidiary, 1st Portfolio, Inc (Wealth Advisors), located in Fairfax, Virginia, and mortgage banking services through the Bank’s subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Mortgage Corporation, which operates in two locations: Fairfax, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland.

