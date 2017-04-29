Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) to Hold

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) opened at 2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $365.63 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.54% and a negative net margin of 255.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-rigel-pharmaceuticals-inc-rigl-to-hold.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor in a range of indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.