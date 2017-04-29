Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) opened at 10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $13.81.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business earned $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, VP Nitin Soma sold 36,801 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $473,628.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 79,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 238,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

