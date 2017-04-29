Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gafisa SA an industry rank of 22 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-gafisa-sa-gfa-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) traded up 4.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,842 shares. The firm’s market cap is $153.56 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. Gafisa SA has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $2.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gafisa SA’s dividend payout ratio is -11.54%.

About Gafisa SA

Gafisa SA is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gafisa SA (GFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.