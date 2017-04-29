EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also given EDF an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of EDF from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of EDF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: EDF (ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-edf-ecify-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) traded down 1.20% on Monday, reaching $1.64. 104,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. EDF has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

