Zacks: Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dixie Group an industry rank of 217 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) opened at 3.75 on Wednesday. Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $58.73 million.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business earned $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dixie Group will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dixie Group by 100.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 350,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 175,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dixie Group by 322.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dixie Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 693,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 163,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

