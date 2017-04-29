Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Preferred Bank’s rating score has declined by 28% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $61.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Preferred Bank an industry rank of 44 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) opened at 52.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $758.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm earned $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

