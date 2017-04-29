Zacks: Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) Given $21.30 Average Target Price by Analysts

Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $21.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Publicis Groupe SA an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of Publicis Groupe SA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Publicis Groupe SA (NASDAQ:PUBGY) opened at 18.05 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $16.27 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Publicis Groupe SA has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Publicis Groupe SA Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA is a communications company. The Company offers local and international clients its services in marketing, communication and digital transformation. It provides a range of communications and marketing solutions, such as Creative Solutions; Media Solutions; Digital Solutions, and Healthcare Solutions.

