Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Plains GP Holdings posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP Holdings.

Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.88. Plains GP Holdings had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Plains GP Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Plains GP Holdings in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In related news, Chairman Greg L. Armstrong purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 500,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,519,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 344,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings by 62.3% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 39,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings by 7.0% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 877,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 57,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 88,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. 768,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Plains GP Holdings has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Plains GP Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-brokerages-expect-plains-gp-holdings-lp-pagp-to-post-0-45-earnings-per-share.html.

Plains GP Holdings Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Holdings LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP Holdings LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.