Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc (DNOW) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $538 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded NOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on NOW from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NOW from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) traded down 0.35% on Monday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,872 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.83 billion. NOW has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Eads bought 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,963.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,641,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after buying an additional 333,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in NOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,241,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,474,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,716,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,217,000 after buying an additional 63,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOW by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after buying an additional 810,118 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-brokerages-expect-now-inc-dnow-to-announce-0-23-earnings-per-share.html.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.