Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. NeoGenomics also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Steven G. Brodie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $396,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $1,918,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 91.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 573,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 273,066 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 633,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 207,769 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 520,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 418,185 shares. The stock’s market cap is $595.11 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

