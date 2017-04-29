Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) traded down 1.10% during trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 1,328,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.77. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $166.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $22,590,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,813,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,500 shares of company stock worth $27,586,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,704,000 after buying an additional 28,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,452,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,852,000 after buying an additional 13,947,616 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $569,690,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,704,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,660,000 after buying an additional 11,150,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,758,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 4,285,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

