Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.2 Million

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $513.2 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $523.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496 million. Lululemon Athletica inc. posted sales of $495.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will report full-year sales of $513.2 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.6 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica inc..

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Lululemon Athletica inc. had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business earned $789 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.74 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $89.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,928,000 after buying an additional 85,654 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,559,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 17.5% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,234,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after buying an additional 183,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,007,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,423,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

