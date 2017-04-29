Zacks: Brokerages Expect LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce $197.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.3 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $79.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year sales of $197.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $976.7 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.2 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.37 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on LogMeIn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) opened at 113.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1130.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $39,356.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,968 shares in the company, valued at $193,631.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Raymond Wagner sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,471 shares of company stock worth $8,421,117. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 96,200.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,098,000 after buying an additional 1,990,378 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at about $29,610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LogMeIn by 4,631.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 292,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,421,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in LogMeIn by 250.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 207,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 148,211 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-brokerages-expect-logmein-inc-logm-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-197-03-million.html.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.