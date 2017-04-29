Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Braves Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 91,055 shares of the stock were exchanged. Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company’s market cap is $1.21 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/zacks-brokerages-expect-liberty-braves-group-batrk-to-post-0-49-earnings-per-share.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $2,193,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 119,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 96,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.