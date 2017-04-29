Zacks: Brokerages Expect Identiv Inc (INVE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company earned $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 252.68% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVE. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) traded down 1.88% on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,875 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm’s market capitalization is $63.77 million. Identiv has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 163.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 90,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 118,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

