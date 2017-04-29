Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical,’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. ICU Medical, posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical, will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical,.

ICU Medical, (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.43 million. ICU Medical, had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of ICU Medical, (NASDAQ:ICUI) traded down 1.71% during trading on Monday, hitting $147.00. 75,617 shares of the stock traded hands. ICU Medical, has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $101,046.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Vivek Jain sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 64,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,044 shares of company stock worth $9,228,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, by 315.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, custom infusion sets, closed system transfer devices (CSTD) for the handling of hazardous drugs, advanced sensor catheters, needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

