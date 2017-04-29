Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Maurice F. Winkler III acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) traded down 2.94% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 46,011 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

