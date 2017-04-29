Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Corp (FTV) to Post $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fortive Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Fortive Corp reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive Corp.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Fortive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortive Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Fortive Corp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) traded up 1.51% on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. 2,403,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive Corp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive Corp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive Corp by 201.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive Corp

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

