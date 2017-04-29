Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.72 Million

Analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $359.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.15 million to $364.27 million. Fortinet posted sales of $311.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $359.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 13,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $487,965.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith Jensen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $49,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $96,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,512 shares of company stock worth $5,351,862. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,741,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,044,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,778,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after buying an additional 872,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,618,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,091,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after buying an additional 1,138,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,611,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,529,000 after buying an additional 989,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) opened at 39.00 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

