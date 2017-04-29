Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company earned $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded down 0.649% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.125. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,893 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $901.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.779 and a beta of 1.07. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner purchased 1,744 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 64,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $9,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 1,941,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 9,750 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), 290 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 4,900 hotel rooms.

