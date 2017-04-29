Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.91. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CEO David B. Powers sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $2,342,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,880.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 19,454 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,274.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,586.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,454 shares of company stock worth $4,953,054 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,717,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 1,418,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,148,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,042,000 after buying an additional 319,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,027,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,699,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 318.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 869,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,215,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,801,000 after buying an additional 254,436 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) traded down 2.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. 431,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

